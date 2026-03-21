Francisco Alvarez News: Back in lineup Saturday
Alvarez (back) will start behind the plate and bat ninth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez was lifted from Thursday's exhibition due to back tightness, a move which left fantasy managers holding their breath, but he has made a quick turnaround. Assuming no further issues, Alvarez should be fine to catch for Freddy Peralta on Opening Day.
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