Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 5:35am

Alvarez (back) will start behind the plate and bat ninth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was lifted from Thursday's exhibition due to back tightness, a move which left fantasy managers holding their breath, but he has made a quick turnaround. Assuming no further issues, Alvarez should be fine to catch for Freddy Peralta on Opening Day.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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