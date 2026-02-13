Francisco Alvarez News: Drops pounds, will keep new stance
Alvarez said Friday that he lost 8-to-10 pounds this offseason after changing his diet, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Alvarez also added that he worked with director of hitting Jeff Albert in the offseason and plans to keep the batting stance he used down the stretch last season. The young catcher was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse for a while after struggling, and when he returned he went back to his old stance and slashed .276/.360/.561 with eight home runs in his final 40 games. Still just 24, Alvarez is a viable candidate to take a step forward in 2026. He underwent right thumb UCL surgery after the season but reported to spring training at full health.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30022 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings56 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker66 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings85 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More