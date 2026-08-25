Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Alvarez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

It's the second straight game out the lineup for Alvarez, who has split his time between catcher (10 starts) and designated hitter (five starts) this month. Luis Torrens will be behind the plate and Eric Wagaman will slot in at DH for the Mets on Tuesday.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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