Francisco Alvarez News: Goes yard on Opening Day

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The 24-year-old catcher went back-to-back with rookie Carson Benge in the sixth inning off Justin Lawrence. Alvarez has been slowed by injuries the last couple seasons and hasn't come close to the 25 homers he launched in his first full big-league season in 2023, but he could be ready to put things together in 2026 if he can stay in the lineup.