Francisco Alvarez News: Grabbing some rest
Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Nationals.
Alvarez was behind the dish for each of the Mets' last three games, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Luis Torrens is doing the catching and batting eighth in the rubber match.
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