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Francisco Alvarez News: Grabbing some rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Nationals.

Alvarez was behind the dish for each of the Mets' last three games, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Luis Torrens is doing the catching and batting eighth in the rubber match.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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