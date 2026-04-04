Francisco Alvarez News: Idle Saturday
Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Alvarez will get a breather after slugging a pair of solo homers during Friday's win. Luis Torrens will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.
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