Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Alvarez will get a breather after slugging a pair of solo homers during Friday's win. Luis Torrens will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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