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Francisco Alvarez News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Alvarez will grab a seat on the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's series opener. Luis Torrens will catch instead for starter Kodai Senga and bat ninth.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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