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Francisco Alvarez News: On base three times Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Cubs.

While most of the Mets' roster has struggled during a nine-game losing streak, Alvarez has been able to keep his head above water. The 24-year-old backstop is slashing .294/.410/.549 through 18 games this season with four homers, five RBI, eight runs and a strong 8:11 BB:K, and his RBI opportunities should pick up as the lineup around him shakes out of its funk.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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