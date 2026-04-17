Francisco Alvarez News: On base three times Friday
Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Cubs.
While most of the Mets' roster has struggled during a nine-game losing streak, Alvarez has been able to keep his head above water. The 24-year-old backstop is slashing .294/.410/.549 through 18 games this season with four homers, five RBI, eight runs and a strong 8:11 BB:K, and his RBI opportunities should pick up as the lineup around him shakes out of its funk.
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