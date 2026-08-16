Francisco Alvarez News: Out of starting nine
Alvarez is absent from Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.
Alvarez, who has struck out five times over seven at-bats this series, will sit out of Sunday's finale. Luis Torrens will handle the catching duties and bat ninth for the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More