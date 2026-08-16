Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Out of starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:58pm

Alvarez is absent from Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.

Alvarez, who has struck out five times over seven at-bats this series, will sit out of Sunday's finale. Luis Torrens will handle the catching duties and bat ninth for the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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