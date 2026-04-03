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Francisco Alvarez News: Pops pair of homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:23pm

Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 10-3 win over the Giants.

Alvarez went yard for the first time since Opening Day with his fourth-inning blast. He added a second homer in the seventh. The catcher is up to three long balls, three RBI, five runs scored and a double while batting. 286 over eight contests. Alvarez will likely have a majority of the starts behind the dish over Luis Torrens. After back-to-back regular seasons with 11 homers, Alvarez is looking to tap back into the rookie-year power that saw him swat 25 homers in 123 games in 2023 without sacrificing his gains in making better contact.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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