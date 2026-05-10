Francisco Alvarez News: Receiving breather Sunday
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Alvarez started the previous five games and will get a well-deserved rest Sunday after going 5-for-17 with two walks, a double, an RBI and two runs during that span. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate and bat ninth for the series finale in Arizona.
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