Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Receiving breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Alvarez started the previous five games and will get a well-deserved rest Sunday after going 5-for-17 with two walks, a double, an RBI and two runs during that span. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate and bat ninth for the series finale in Arizona.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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