Francisco Alvarez News: Receiving breather Sunday
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Alvarez started the previous six games and went 6-for-19 (.316 average) with three walk and a homer during that span, and he'll get a well-deserved day off for the series finale versus the A's. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to do the catching for righty Freddy Peralta.
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