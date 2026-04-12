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Francisco Alvarez News: Receiving breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Alvarez started the previous six games and went 6-for-19 (.316 average) with three walk and a homer during that span, and he'll get a well-deserved day off for the series finale versus the A's. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to do the catching for righty Freddy Peralta.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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