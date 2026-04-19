Francisco Alvarez News: Receiving day game off
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Luis Torrens will receive a turn behind the plate while Alvarez rests after going hitless in four at-bats while catching eight innings of Saturday's 4-2 loss. Alvarez hasn't been a major culprit during the Mets' active 10-game losing streak; he's gone 7-for-28 (.250 average) with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) during that stretch.
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