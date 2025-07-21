Francisco Alvarez News: Rejoins big club

The Mets recalled Alvarez from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Alvarez will rejoin the Mets ahead of their three-game series against the Angels following a month-long stay in the minors. The Mets demoted the 23-year-old backstop on June 22 after he posted a weak .652 OPS while struggling defensively upon returning in late April from a season-opening stint on the injured list, but Alvarez settled back into a groove at the plate during his time in the International League. Over 19 games with the Triple-A club, Alvarez slashed .299/.397/.836 with 11 home runs. Though he brings more offensive upside to the table than Luis Torrens, Alvarez is uncertainly to immediately usurp him as the Mets' top backstop. Manager Carlos Mendoza could instead opt for a timeshare behind the plate to keep both catchers relatively involved.