Francisco Alvarez News: Resting up Sunday
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Luis Torrens will receive the nod behind the plate for the matinee contest while Alvarez rests. Alvarez made starts in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-9 with a run and an RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2Yesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 303 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 285 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More