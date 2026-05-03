Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Luis Torrens will receive the nod behind the plate for the matinee contest while Alvarez rests. Alvarez made starts in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-9 with a run and an RBI.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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