Francisco Alvarez News: Sitting again Sunday

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Alvarez will remain on the bench for the second game in a row and the third time in four contests while he's struggled to get going at the plate since being activated from the injured list April 25. Through his first 20 games of the season, Alvarez is hitting .232 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate and has just three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles) over 78 plate appearances. Until his bat begins to heat up, Alvarez looks like he could be part of a timeshare behind the plate with Luis Torrens.