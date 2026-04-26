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Francisco Alvarez News: Sitting for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Alvarez was never likely to be behind the plate for both game of Sunday's twin bill, and he'll sit for the matinee after a run of four straight starts. Luis Torrens is doing the catching for Nolan McLean in Game 1.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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