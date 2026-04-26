Francisco Alvarez News: Sitting for matinee
Alvarez is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Alvarez was never likely to be behind the plate for both games of Sunday's twin bill, and he'll sit for the matinee after a run of four straight starts. Luis Torrens is doing the catching for Nolan McLean in the opener.
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