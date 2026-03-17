Francisco Alvarez News: Swinging hot bat in camp
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Alvarez has looked good this spring, batting .381 (8-for-21) with three doubles and a homer. The 24-year-old backstop is locked into the starting spot for the Mets, and given how he finished last season -- .276/.360/.561 over 41 games after the All-Star break with eight home runs -- a breakout could be in the cards if Alvarez can stay healthy in 2026.
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