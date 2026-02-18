Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez News: Will get eased into spring action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 6:37am

Alvarez isn't expected to see game action this spring until the second week of the Grapefruit League schedule, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

The Mets are bringing a number of key position players along slowly this spring, including Luis Robert, Jorge Polanco and Brett Baty (hamstring). Alvarez underwent thumb surgery right after the end of last season, which explains the team's caution with its starting catcher, but the 24-year-old appeared to be fully healthy when he reported to camp. The Mets are hoping that good health extends into the regular season -- Alvarez played only 76 games in 2025, his lowest total in three years since becoming a big-league regular.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
