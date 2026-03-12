Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor Injury: Close to taking BP on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Lindor (hand) is close to being cleared to take full batting practice on the field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lindor took two-handed swings in the batting cage Tuesday and will play defense in a minor-league game for the second straight day Thursday. He still has boxes to check as he ramps back up following right hamate bone surgery, but Lindor is on track to be ready to go Opening Day against the Pirates.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago