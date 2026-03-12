Francisco Lindor Injury: Close to taking BP on field
Lindor (hand) is close to being cleared to take full batting practice on the field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lindor took two-handed swings in the batting cage Tuesday and will play defense in a minor-league game for the second straight day Thursday. He still has boxes to check as he ramps back up following right hamate bone surgery, but Lindor is on track to be ready to go Opening Day against the Pirates.
