Francisco Lindor Injury: Could begin swinging bat soon
Lindor (hand) played catch Monday and will go through defensive drills and other baseball activities Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
The Mets are hopeful that Lindor will be able to swing a bat Tuesday or Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from hamate bone surgery. It likely would be dry swings initially before he gradually ramps up his progression. Lindor has a chance to be ready Opening Day for the Mets but cannot afford any bumps in the road in his recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30012 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters15 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More