Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor Injury: Could begin swinging bat soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Lindor (hand) played catch Monday and will go through defensive drills and other baseball activities Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

The Mets are hopeful that Lindor will be able to swing a bat Tuesday or Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from hamate bone surgery. It likely would be dry swings initially before he gradually ramps up his progression. Lindor has a chance to be ready Opening Day for the Mets but cannot afford any bumps in the road in his recovery.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor
