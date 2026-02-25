Francisco Lindor Injury: Could resume activities soon

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Lindor had his stitches removed from his left hand Tuesday and could begin some "impact" activities within 2-to-3 days, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Mendoza added that Lindor has experienced no complications since undergoing surgery two weeks ago to address a fractured hamate bone, and the star shortstop appears poised to begin a hitting progression in the coming days. Though it could take a bit of time for Lindor to regain his power coming off the procedure, he should be in good shape to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season so long as he's not dealing with any discomfort as he increases his baseball activities.