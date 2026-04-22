Francisco Lindor Injury: Exits early Wednesday
Lindor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with left calf tightness.
Lindor went 2-for-2 before coming out of Wednesday's game, but he appeared to tweak his calf while rounding third base and coming in to score on Francisco Alvarez's fourth-inning double. The severity of Lindor's injury remains unknown, but more information may come out after the Mets get a closer look at him.
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