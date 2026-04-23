Francisco Lindor Injury: Expected to land on injured list

The Mets are expected to place Lindor (calf) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lindor was forced to leave Wednesday's game versus the Twins after tweaking his left calf while running the bases. The results of an MRI on Lindor's calf have yet to be revealed, but the feeling is that the injury is bad enough to force an IL move. Ronny Mauricio is in line to take Lindor's roster spot and could get some starts at shortstop in Lindor's stead. The club could also shift Bo Bichette to his natural shortstop position and use Brett Baty at third base.