Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor Injury: Fields grounders Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Lindor (hand) went through fielding drills with the other Mets infielders Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lindor did not appear to have any limitations with his surgically repaired left hand. The shortstop also recently progressed to hitting in a batting cage. It's unclear when Lindor might be cleared for game action, but he and the Mets remain optimistic about his Opening Day availability.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
