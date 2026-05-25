Francisco Lindor Injury: Not yet running

Lindor (calf) has yet to begin running, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The star shortstop has been out since April 22 due to a calf strain, and he still hasn't been able to resume baseball activities. The Mets originally hoped Lindor would only miss another month or so after he underwent a follow-up MRI a couple weeks ago, but the lack of progress in his recovery since then puts that timeline in some question, as Lindor will need a rehab assignment before being cleared to come off the IL.