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Francisco Lindor Injury: Not yet running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lindor (calf) has yet to begin running, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The star shortstop has been out since April 22 due to a calf strain, and he still hasn't been able to resume baseball activities. The Mets originally hoped Lindor would only miss another month or so after he underwent a follow-up MRI a couple weeks ago, but the lack of progress in his recovery since then puts that timeline in some question, as Lindor will need a rehab assignment before being cleared to come off the IL.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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