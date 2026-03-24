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Francisco Lindor Injury: On track for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lindor (hand) is expected to be good to go for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Pirates, MLB.com reports.

The veteran shortstop made his Grapefruit League debut in mid-March after recovering from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, and he went 3-for-19 with a walk and four strikeouts in five games. There's yet to be any official confirmation that Lindor will be ready for Thursday's season opener -- the 32-year-old has pointedly declined to commit to being available so far -- but there's been no indications to this point that he won't be good to go after getting in a handful of games late in spring training

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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