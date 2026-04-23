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Francisco Lindor Injury: Placed on IL with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Mets placed Lindor on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left calf strain.

It's another tough break for the Mets, as they'll now lose Lindor to a strained calf after just getting Juan Soto back from his own calf strain. Ronny Mauricio will come up from Triple-A Syracuse and is likely to fill in as the Mets' shortstop until Lindor returns, though the team could also shift Bo Bichette to shortstop and use Brett Baty at the hot corner.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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