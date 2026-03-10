Francisco Lindor Injury: Plays defense in MiLB game
Lindor (hand) played four innings at shortstop during a minor-league spring game Tuesday, though he did not hit in the contest, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 32-year-old clearly still has some limitations in his rehab program, but returning to game action, even in a limited capacity, is significant progress for his return from right hamate bone surgery. Lindor said that he's "100 percent optimistic" that he could be available for Opening Day, which is less than three weeks away.
