Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor Injury: Plays defense in MiLB game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 3:40pm

Lindor (hand) played four innings at shortstop during a minor-league spring game Tuesday, though he did not hit in the contest, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old clearly still has some limitations in his rehab program, but returning to game action, even in a limited capacity, is significant progress for his return from right hamate bone surgery. Lindor said that he's "100 percent optimistic" that he could be available for Opening Day, which is less than three weeks away.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
5 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago