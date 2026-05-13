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Francisco Lindor Injury: Set for MRI this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lindor (calf) will undergo an MRI this week, likely on Wednesday, to check on his recovery, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

If the results of the imaging are encouraging, a clearer timeline for the star shortstop's return from a calf strain could come into focus. Lindor is out of a walking boot, but as yet there's no concrete plan for him to resume baseball activities. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 22 and has a disappointing .226/.314/.335 slash line through 105 plate appearances.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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