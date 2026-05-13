Francisco Lindor Injury: Set for MRI this week
Lindor (calf) will undergo an MRI this week, likely on Wednesday, to check on his recovery, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
If the results of the imaging are encouraging, a clearer timeline for the star shortstop's return from a calf strain could come into focus. Lindor is out of a walking boot, but as yet there's no concrete plan for him to resume baseball activities. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 22 and has a disappointing .226/.314/.335 slash line through 105 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results16 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players16 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More