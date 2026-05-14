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Francisco Lindor Injury: Still no timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that an MRI on Lindor's left calf showed healing, but there remains no timetable for the shortstop's return, Steve Gelbs of SNY reports.

Lindor has been resting his calf strain for the past three weeks and will now move to the strength-training portion of his recovery. He still appears several weeks away from a return, but more should be known about a potential timetable as he ramps up workouts.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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