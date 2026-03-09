Francisco Lindor Injury: Still optimistic for Opening Day

Lindor (hand) remains confident he'll be available for the Mets' March 26 season opener versus the Pirates, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran shortstop has progressed to hitting in a batting cage as he works his way back from hamate bone surgery. Lindor won't get his normal workload in official spring training games regardless of whether he meets that timeline or not, but he thinks he'll be able to stack up enough at-bats in back-field contests to make up the difference once he's cleared for game action. Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 with 31 home runs and 31 steals over 160 games in 2025, his second career 30-30 campaign.