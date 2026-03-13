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Francisco Lindor Injury: Takes batting practice on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Lindor (hand) took batting practice on the field Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time since Lindor underwent right hamate bone surgery at the start of Mets camp that he went through a full round of batting practice on the field. After BP, Lindor faced fellow rehabber A.J. Minter (lat) in a live batting practice session. It's not clear when Lindor might be cleared to play in games, but everything is pointing toward him being available Opening Day against the Pirates.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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