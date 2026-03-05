Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor Injury: Takes swings Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lindor (hand) took swings Wednesday for the first time since undergoing hamate bone surgery, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a big step in Lindor's recovery, as he tries to ensure he's ready for Opening Day. The veteran shortstop has avoided setbacks in his rehab so far, but he's still a long way from having a firm timeline for spring game action. For now, Lindor will continue his hitting progression in controlled environments.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
