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Francisco Lindor Injury: Team hoping for return in June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 9:10am

The Mets "have hope" that Lindor (calf) will return to the active roster in about a month, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

An MRI last week showed that Lindor's left calf strain is healing, but not yet to the point that he has been cleared for baseball activities. The star shortstop has already been sidelined for nearly one month of action, and he still has approximately one more month to go. New York has been utilizing Bo Bichette at shortstop and Brett Baty at third base of late while Lindor remains shelved.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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