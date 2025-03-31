Francisco Lindor News: Away Monday after birth of child

Lindor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins following the birth of his child, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged Saturday that Lindor was expecting his third child in the coming days, but the veteran shortstop remained with the team in Houston throughout the weekend before his wife gave birth earlier Monday. Notably, the Mets haven't placed Lindor on the paternity list, so the 31-year-old could meet back up with the team in Miami at some point later on during the three-game series versus the Marlins.