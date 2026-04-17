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Francisco Lindor News: Batting third Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lindor will start at shortstop and bat third in Friday's game against the Cubs.

It's the first time since Aug. 5 of last season that Lindor has batted anywhere other than leadoff. Rookie Carson Benge has been elevated to the leadoff spot as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shakes things up with the lineup in hopes of ending an eight-game losing skid. Lindor is hitting only .184/.287/.289 in his first 19 contests this season.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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