Francisco Lindor News: Cracks first homer of 2025

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

Lindor finally registered his first home run of the 2025 season Tuesday, taking Connor Gillispie deep to right field in the first inning. Lindor hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh frame to register his first multi-RBI game of the season while extending the Mets' lead to five runs. He is on a seven-game hitting streak and has gone 9-for-26 with three walks, two doubles, one home run and four RBI over that span.