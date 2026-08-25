Francisco Lindor News: Cracks solo homer Tuesday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Mets' 3-2 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Tuesday was a low-scoring affair, but Lindor finally put the Mets on the board in the fifth inning with a solo long ball off southpaw Kyle Harrison. It was Lindor's fifth home run since July 31 and 13th of the year, and he'll need to show off more of that power over the next few weeks in order to reach the 20-homer threshold for a sixth consecutive year and for the ninth time in his major-league career. Lindor has a .756 OPS with three steals, 33 RBI and 25 extra-base hits over 327 plate appearances this season.
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