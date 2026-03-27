Francisco Lindor News: Crosses plate three times in opener
Lindor went 0-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
The All-Star shortstop set the table for a Mets attack that erupted for 11 runs on Opening Day and chased Paul Skenes from the game in the first inning. Lindor didn't get much of a chance to show just how much he's recovered from his mid-February hamate bone surgery, but if this performance was a preview of things to come for the new-look New York offense, he could approach the career-high 129 runs he scored back in 2018 for Cleveland.
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