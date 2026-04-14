Francisco Lindor News: Finally belts first homer

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Lindor gave New York's offense a quick jolt with a leadoff homer against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, that was the final run the Mets scored in what ended up being a pitchers' duel. Still, the long ball likely took some pressure off Lindor, who hadn't gone deep in any of his first 17 games to start the campaign. Though he still carries a poor .194/.301/.306 slash line on the season, Lindor has been perking up a bit of late, batting .280 (7-for-25) across his past six contests.