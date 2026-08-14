Francisco Lindor News: Goes deep Friday
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Lindor committed an error that contributed to Washington's only run in the third inning, but he made amends at the plate. With New York having just one hit entering the sixth, Lindor launched a game-tying solo homer off Andrew Alvarez to ignite a four-run stretch over the next two frames. It was his 12th home run of the season and his second in his last four games. Lindor has endured a disappointing offensive campaign, but his recent power surge offers some encouragement as he attempts to improve upon his .240 average and .769 OPS. He's seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.
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