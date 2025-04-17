Francisco Lindor News: Heating up this month

Lindor went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Lindor lined a single to drive in a run in the fourth inning, but he also got another run to come across while getting caught in a rundown to end the frame. The All-Star shortstop has now hit safely in 13 of his 14 outings in April, slashing .317/.377/.433 with one home run, six RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases across 60 at-bats this month following a 0-for-11 start in March.