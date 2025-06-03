Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Homers, swipes bag Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 extra-inning win against the Dodgers on Monday.

Lindor slugged Dustin May's second pitch the game 417 feet to right field for a leadoff homer. He added a run-scoring single in the 10th inning to provide what ended up being the winning run. Lindor also swiped his 11th bag in the contest, marking the third time this season he's homered and stolen a base in the same game. With 14 long balls and 11 thefts on the campaign, Lindor is one of 12 major-leaguers to reach double digits in both categories so far.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now