Francisco Lindor News: Knocks in lone Mets run

Lindor went 0-for-4 with one RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Both of Lindor's strikeouts on Opening Day came swinging against Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu in the fifth and eighth innings, respectively. Lindor managed to give the Mets their first run of the season when he smacked a sacrifice fly into center field that allowed Starling Marte to cross home plate. Lindor will look to get on base Friday against 29-year-old right-hander Tylor Megill.