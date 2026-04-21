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Francisco Lindor News: Launches three-run homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Lindor provided all of the Mets' offense in one swing, crushing a 410-foot three-run homer off Simeon Woods Richardson in the third inning for his second long ball of the season. The shortstop entered Tuesday with just one RBI on the year, making the swing a notable boost to his production so far. Lindor has begun to show more pop at the plate recently, slugging .609 over his last six games after posting just a .250 slugging percentage through his first 17 contests. Despite the recent power uptick, his overall numbers remain modest, as he's now batting .209 with two doubles, four RBI and two stolen bases on the season.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
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