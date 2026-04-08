Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Logs multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Lindor helped spark the New York offense Tuesday, scoring the game's first run on a Brett Baty sacrifice fly in the first inning before doubling to right field an inning later, which led to another run crossing on a throwing error. The star shortstop has now recorded multi-hit performances in two of his last four games, a positive sign after a slow start to the season. Despite the recent uptick, Lindor's still slashing just .167/.340/.286 with a 10:9 BB:K across 53 plate appearances, though his track record of 95 home runs, 275 RBI and 91 stolen bases over the last three seasons suggests he's likely to heat up as the year progresses.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Lindor See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago