Francisco Lindor News: Logs multi-hit effort in win
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Lindor helped spark the New York offense Tuesday, scoring the game's first run on a Brett Baty sacrifice fly in the first inning before doubling to right field an inning later, which led to another run crossing on a throwing error. The star shortstop has now recorded multi-hit performances in two of his last four games, a positive sign after a slow start to the season. Despite the recent uptick, Lindor's still slashing just .167/.340/.286 with a 10:9 BB:K across 53 plate appearances, though his track record of 95 home runs, 275 RBI and 91 stolen bases over the last three seasons suggests he's likely to heat up as the year progresses.
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