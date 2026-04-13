Francisco Lindor News: Picking up pace at plate

Lindor went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the A's.

The shortstop collected half the Mets' hits in a 1-0 loss, but he was also caught stealing for the first time this season. Lindor came out of the gates slowly but has hit safely in four straight games and five of the last six, going 7-for-27 (.259) over the latter stretch with a double and three runs scored. He's still looking for his first homer, and first RBI, of 2026.