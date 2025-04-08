Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Lindor headshot

Francisco Lindor News: Reaches milestone in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lindor went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.

His third knock of the night, a leadoff single in the fifth inning, was the 1,500th of Lindor's career. The 31-year-old shortstop has hit safely in six straight games, batting .364 (8-for-22) during his heater with two doubles, two RBI, two steals and five runs scored, but he's still looking for his first homer of 2025.

Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
More Stats & News
