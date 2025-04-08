Francisco Lindor News: Reaches milestone in Monday's win
Lindor went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.
His third knock of the night, a leadoff single in the fifth inning, was the 1,500th of Lindor's career. The 31-year-old shortstop has hit safely in six straight games, batting .364 (8-for-22) during his heater with two doubles, two RBI, two steals and five runs scored, but he's still looking for his first homer of 2025.
